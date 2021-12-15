Aryan Khan gets big relief! No more visits to NCB office for weekly attendance

The Bombay High Court has decided that Aryan Khan is no longer required to appear before the NCB headquarters in Mumbai every Friday as part of his bail condition.

Aryan Khan appeared before NCB on November 5, 12, 19, 26, and 3 and 10 after being granted bail in the case. While giving Aryan Khan bail, the Bombay High Court instructed him to report to the probe agency every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm.

Justice NW Sambre remarked, after reading the NCB’s three-page response and Aryan Khan’s petition, that Khan has no qualms about travelling whenever and wherever the NCB calls him, as long as he is given enough time. The court stated that if Aryan Khan decides to go to a location other than the NCB office, he must notify the drug cruise case’s investigating officer.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Amit Desai argued that ‘Nothing is happening in the case. He (Khan) will cooperate and whenever they want him, then he will go. The investigation is now being done by Delhi. If they want him to fly to Delhi, then he will go. Every time he has to go to the NCB office, there is a heavy police deployment. We are saving them this other work for them to do better work for the city of Mumbai’.

NCB’s lawyer, Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, said the agency had no objections to the change, but that ‘our only prayer is that whenever he is called, he should cooperate and come either to Mumbai or Delhi whenever summoned’.