BJP will lose 2024 elections; Mamata

New Delhi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, she wants to see BJP lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across the country. She was addressing a rally in the Phulbagan area of Kolkata in the backdrop of the Kolkata municipal elections on Tuesday.

She said her only goal after returning to power for the third time in a row in the state was to bring in industries and create jobs. She assured that the TMC would defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, adding that the BJP would face a similar defeat across the country as it did in the last assembly elections in the state.