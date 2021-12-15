CBSE alerts students about fake news about grace marks in accountancy paper

Following claims in the media that the CBSE had decided to provide 6 grace marks to class 12 students who took the accounting exam on December 13, the central board issued an official notification declaring it false news.

The reports were labelled fabricated by the board, which stated, ‘It has been brought to the notice of the board that fake news reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of Controller of Examination, CBSE are being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy term-1 paper held on December 13 up to 06 grace marks will be given’.

Rama Sharma, CBSE head of media and public relations, stated in an official statement, ‘The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters has spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE in this regard and the board has not taken any such decision. CBSE, therefore, warns the public not to fall prey to such unverified news in their own interest’.

According to the report, the controller was heard stating in an audio message sent to school principals, ‘Don’t worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks up to six to the students’.

The news came only a day after the CBSE decided to give all students full points for accompanying questions on a comprehension passage that had been withdrawn due to anger over the board’s purported support for gender stereotyping and regressive standards.

To avert such incidents, the board announced the formation of an expert group to tighten and analyse its question paper setting procedure.