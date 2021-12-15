China’s Xi is set to meet Russia’s Putin virtually on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in their second virtual meeting this year, on Wednesday, just days after both countries were left out of a democracy summit organised by US President Joe Biden, indicating an ideological ‘rift’ between the two powerful blocs, according to experts.

China and Russia are deepening connections as tensions with Western powers rise; the two countries have recently concentrated much of their bilateral relationship on commerce, particularly energy. According to the Reuters news agency, Beijing and Moscow have similar foreign policy orientations to Iran, Syria, and Venezuela, and have lately resurrected a push to ease UN sanctions on North Korea.

In the light of escalating global tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, the virtual meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on Wednesday is expected to include extensive discussions on foreign policy. The Premiers will discuss a variety of foreign topics including NATO and the US’s ‘aggressive language’ regarding Ukraine during the next online conference, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.