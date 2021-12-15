Coonoor Chopper crash: Wife of JWO Pradip to be a govt official soon:

Kochi: The Kerala government stated on Wednesday that the wife of Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) A Pradip will receive a government job and an 8 lakh financial support . He was one of 14 people who died in the chopper crash on December 8 along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. Srilekshmi, the wife of Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, will be appointed as a class 3 government employee.

After considering her educational qualifications, the nature of her job will be decided. ‘An additional Rs 8 lakh in financial support will be granted, including Rs 3 lakh for Pradip’s ailing father and Rs 5 lakh to his wife Srilekshmi.’ said State Revenue Minister K Rajan