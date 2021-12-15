European country extends state of emergency

Rome: Italian government decided to extend the state of emergency imposed in the country till March 31, 2022. The state of emergency was imposed in Italy in January last year, giving the government greater powers. It was set to expire at the end of December.

The government also made swab test mandatory for all passengers coming from European Union countries. All unvaccinated passengers must undergo 5-days quarantine upon arrival. The rule will come into effect from December 16.

Meanwhile, 20,677 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday. Italy has so far reported 27 confirmed Omicron variant cases. Italy has registered 135,049 Covid-19 deaths and and it has the second highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.