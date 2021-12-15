Gulf country ban holding marriage and funeral in mosques and public places

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in Oman has banned holding wedding and funeral ceremonies in mosques, halls and other public places until further notice. The Supreme Committee said that it had took this decision to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

At present, wedding and funeral functions can be held in mosques, halls and other public places in 50% capacity and by following the Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the government. Only fully vaccinated people were allowed to attend these functions. Wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory.

The Committee also urged all residents to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines.