Hospitals in South Korea buckle, marks the darkest day of the pandemic

Tuesday was the deadliest day of the pandemic in South Korea, as a persistent, delta-driven spread overburdened hospitals and caused patients to die while waiting for beds.

Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is at its breaking point, and that if the government continues to be slow and cautious in enforcing social barriers, fatalities could rise.

94 virus victims died in the last 24 hours, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, with a total of 906 in serious or critical condition.

The 5,567 new infections on Tuesday were the most in recent history — daily totals are normally lower at the start of the week due to fewer testing on weekends — indicating that the virus has continued to spread even though the government substantially increased social distancing last week.