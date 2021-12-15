IAF Chopper crash: Sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

Bengaluru: The sole survivor of the Army chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru and was reportedly continuing in critical medical condition. He was shifted to the Air Force Command hospital last Thursday from Wellington’s Military Hospital for further treatment.

‘IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family’, the IAF informed through their official twitter handle.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Tributes are pouring in for the braveheart captain who had been battling for his life since the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh and said his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

A decorated officer, Singh was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of General Bipin Rawat, India’s senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. The Group Captain was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry in August after averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft developed a major technical snag last year.