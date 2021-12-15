Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine can be used as ‘booster jab’: European Medicines Agency

The Hague: The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered, or after receiving other mRNA shots.

‘EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above’, an official statement read. ‘A booster dose with Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorised in the EU’, it added. The statement further said that it was closely monitoring possible side effects, which had not currently been reported.

The EMA has so far approved four vaccines for adults in the European Union- the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, along with viral vector vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Some governments are urging citizens to get booster shots as Covid cases are on the rise again globally, including in several European countries battling fresh waves. Scientists have said that booster shots appear to protect people against the highly-mutated Omicron variant, detected in South Africa last month, which initial research suggests may be more contagious.