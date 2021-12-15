Kerala Govt hoarding Covid death statistics? Centre appoints special team for investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central government appointed a special team for investigating the alleged hoarding of Covid death statistics by the Kerala government. The high rate of infection and fatalities, along with the addition of nearly 13,340 deaths within few months as earlier death rate will be investigated by team, which includes Dr. P. Raveendran, Dr. Ruchi Jain, Dr. Pranay Verma.

The team first visited the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and then visited the Kottayam General Hospital. The case sheets of those who died due to the viral infection were examined, during which the probe team reportedly found that the information was not clearly documented in many cases. Subsequently, the team has called for a high-level meeting tomorrow, to consult with top officials of the health department. The officials have also been asked to submit an explanation on the issue of new addition to the Covid fatalities list, along with a separate count of deaths added after the relatives appealed.

Department of Health began adding more deaths to its list of Covid fatalities on October 22. As of yesterday, 13,340 deaths had been added to the list. Since last three months, Kerala has been witnessing the highest number of Covid deaths per day, for which the Health Department has not yet given an adequate reason. Lame excuses like the change in norms by the Central Government is being put forward by the state ministry, sans any scientific explanation.