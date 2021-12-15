Kerala logs in 4006 fresh cases and logs out 3898 from hospitals

Kochi: Kerala reported 4006 fresh Covid-19 cases out of 65,704 samples tested during the last 24 hours. Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram logs the highest number with 830 cases, Ernakulam 598, Kozhikode 372, Kottayam 364, Thrissur 342, Kollam 260, Kannur 237, Idukki 222, Alappuzha 174, Pathanamthitta 158, Malappuram 132, Wayanad 132, Palakkad 115 and Kasaragod 70 cases. A total of 3898 people have recovered, the Kerala health department said.

Kerala added 282 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of case fatalities in the state to 43,626. This includes 125 deaths that occurred in the last few days, as well as 157 deaths that the government has now recognised as COVID deaths, as per new Central government guidelines and family appeals.

There are currently 1,49,628 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,45,536 are under home / institutional quarantine and 4,092 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 204 people are admitted to hospitals.