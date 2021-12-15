Leena Nair named CEO of French luxury group Chanel

On Tuesday, French Fashion House Chanel chose Leena Nair, a former Unilever executive, as its next global CEO, appointing a consumer products veteran to lead one of the world’s largest luxury goods companies.

Nair spent 30 years at Unilever, most recently as the company’s chief of human resources and a member of the executive committee.

Nair is a rare outsider at the helm of the tightly controlled family design firm, noted for its tweed suits, quilted purses, and No. 5 perfume. He is a British national who was born in India.

I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company. — Leena Nair (@LeenaNairHR) December 14, 2021

The 52-year-old succeeds Maureen Chiquet, a US businesswoman with a fashion background who served as CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016.

Alain Wertheimer, a 73-year-old French billionaire who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer and had previously served as CEO on a temporary basis, will now serve as worldwide executive chairman.