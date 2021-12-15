Mumbai extends covid restrictions till Dec 31

Mumbai: Covid-19 restrictions and orders (under Sec 144) prohibiting all mass gatherings in public places in Mumbai will be extended till Dec 31 said Mumbai police in an order released Wednesday.

An order mandating employees of shops and commercial businesses, including those in malls, to be completely (twice) vaccinated will stay in effect. The order states that anyone entering the state (by whatever means) must be completely vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR test that is valid for 72 hours.

The order further stated that the people who wish to use public transport services including commuter trains also need to have received two vaccine doses. Local emergency management officials must be notified of any gathering of more than 1,000 persons.

Eight new Omicron cases were reported in the state yesterday, seven from Mumbai and the eighth from the outskirts of the city. None of them had international travel history.