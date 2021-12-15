DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 13 crore

Dec 15, 2021, 02:53 pm IST

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized drugs worth over Rs 13 crore from Mumbai. The agency arrested an Ivorian national in relation with the case. The NCB team recovered Amphetamine, 2.545kg of Zolpidem tablets and opium.

Also Read: European country extends state of emergency 

NCB said that most of the drugs have been manufactured in factories and laboratories operating in Mumbai and nearby areas. The agency also suspect that drug cartels and traffickers have become active in the last two months. They are now engaged in smuggling synthetic drugs from India to Europe, Far East and America.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 15, 2021, 02:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button