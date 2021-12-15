One terrorist killed by security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

The police stated that a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday morning. The encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Usgam Pathri in the Rajpura area of Pulwama on Wednesday.

On Sunday a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in a shootout with police personnel. He was slain during a cordon and search operation carried out by security authorities in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s district of Kashmir in Pulwama.