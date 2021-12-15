Opposition may urge Naidu to break impasse after meeting with Sonia

Senior opposition leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress and Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may join forces to urge Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take the initiative to end the RS logjam over the suspension of 12 MPs, according to a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

According to those familiar with the situation, the leaders may also remind Naidu of how his predecessor, Hamid Ansari, routinely took the initiative to break up such impasses during his time.

A significant gathering of leaders from five parties held at Gandhi’s residence deliberated on the Opposition’s approach in the Upper House, as well as the upcoming assembly elections in numerous states.

The meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, and Pawar, as well as TR Balu, CPI(M) national secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.