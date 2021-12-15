Proud moment: Durga Puja inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Heritage list

Kolkata: The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to the Durga puja festival of West Bengal, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state. Durga Puja has now been named in the UN body’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

‘Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India’, the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further shared UNESCO’s tweet, applauding the achievement as ‘a matter of great pride and joy for every Indian’.

A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said that the Red Road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, has made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.