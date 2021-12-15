Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Death Anniversary

On the 71st death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union ministers paid tribute to him. Sardar Patel died on December 15, 1950, in Mumbai (then Bombay).

‘We will forever be grateful to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his exemplary contribution to unite India. His leadership helped the country overcome communal strife. Humble tributes to the great leader on his death anniversary’, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Twitter.

According to Housing Minister Hardeep Puri, Sardar Patel is a key pillar of India’s liberation movement. He tweeted, ‘I pay homage to the iron willed architect & unifier of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his death anniversary. The Iron Man was a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement who later guided India’s integration into a modern nation’.

Patel, known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, was a Congress party leader, a lawyer by profession and India’s first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. Following India’s independence from the British, he is credited with bringing the princely states together.

‘A stalwart of Independence Movement, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in scripting India’s destiny. As our 1st Dy PM & HM, he ensured that princely states joined the Union, fulfilling the dream of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat. Tributes to Patel Ji on his punyatithi’, tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He completed his education in his hometown in 1897, after which he opted to pursue a law degree. Patel was a significant figure in all of the anti-British rallies and satyagrahas, and his friendship with Mahatma Gandhi became stronger during this time. During the independence fight, Patel embraced Gandhi’s leadership and tactics throughout his whole political career.

To honour his services in uniting India, his birthday, October 31, is observed as National Unity Day or Ekta Diwas.