Saudi Arabia announces new entry rules

Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia issued updated entry rules. According to the new entry rules, husband or wife of Saudi citizen, the children and parents of non-Saudi citizens and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom will be exempted from conducting a PCR test before coming to the country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 88 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday. The overall infection tally has reached 550,457 in the country. The death toll is at 8857. 76 recoveries also reported taking the total recoveries to 539,712.

More than 48.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. Around 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country.