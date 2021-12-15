Security forces neutralize Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter

Srinagar: A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down an ‘A+’ categorized terrorist affiliated with the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The slain terrorist has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar. Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after getting information about the presence of militants. The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

Also Read: BWF World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarter final

According to police, Feroz Ahmad Dar was active since 2017 and involved in several terror attacks. He was involved in the killings of four police personnel in 2018, killing of a girl named Ishrat Muneer and a Punjabi labourer named Charnajeet.

Yesterday, security forces gunned down a terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter.