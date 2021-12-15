The United Nations’ weather department confirms new Arctic heat record in 2020 in Siberia

The United Nations’ meteorological service announced on Tuesday that a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk last year was the highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic, the latest in a series of ‘alarm bells’ about the changing climate.

On June 20, 2020, during a heat wave that swept across Siberia and stretched north of the Arctic Circle, the temperature was ‘more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic,’ the World Meteorological Organization commented.

In Arctic Siberia, average temperatures were up to 10 degrees Celsius higher than typical, contributing to forest fires, sea ice loss and worldwide temperature rises that made 2020 one of the three hottest years on record.