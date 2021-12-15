Uttarakhand Health Minister sustains minor injuries after car accident

Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Minister of Uttarakhand, was injured in a car accident while travelling from Thalisain to Dehradun on Tuesday.

According to sources, the minister is safe and is being transferred to Pabo Hospital. He was accompanied by Matwar Singh Rawat, head of the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Federation, and Narendra Rawat, chairman of the District Cooperative Bank Pauri.

More information is awaited on the subject.