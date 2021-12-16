Omicron; France to restrict travel from Britain

Paris: France will restrict arrivals from UK, due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, limiting the reasons for travel and demanding 48-hour isolation upon arrival, said government spokesman. The new regulations are set to be in force this weekend. On Friday, the government will conduct a special virus security meeting to address the increasing pressure on hospitals in France as a result of rising infections in recent weeks. In France, delta is still the most common variety, but omicron is spreading quickly in Britain, causing anxiety across the Channel.
