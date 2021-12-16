Asian country bans gatherings of 5 or more people

Seoul: South Korean government decided to impose stricter restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of Omicron Covid-19 variant. The government imposed a ban on private social gatherings of five or more people.

Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and karaoke venues will be required to close at 9pm, while movie theaters, concert halls and private cram schools will have to close at 10pm. According to the new guidelines, people who are not fully vaccinated will be required to eat alone at restaurants. The rules won’t be applied to children under 18 years.

As per the data released by the government more than 81% of the population of over 51 million has been fully vaccinated, but only 17% of people have received booster shots.