Etihad Airways to launch ‘WorldPass’ for India, Pakistan, UK, GCC passengers

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced that it will launch ‘WorldPass’ for India, Pakistan, UK, GCC passengers. The new ‘WorldPass’ will help corporate and frequent travellers to purchase a travel subscription that offers flexibility and ease with rearranging bookings throughout the year and preferential rates. All passengers will get unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options.

Passengers can choose between booking a subscription to a single destination or a cluster. The Abu Dhabi based air carrier informed that frequent flyers and corporate travellers will benefit from pre-booking between 6 to 40 flights to use in 12 months at preferential rates, available in both Business and Economy classes.