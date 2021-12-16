European Union rolls out vaccination programmes for kids aged 5 to 11

On Wednesday, Greece, Italy and a few other European Union countries began immunizing children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, as European Union policymakers expect the omicron variant to spread swiftly amid Christmas travel and mass gatherings.

As Milan, Italy, prepared to join the latest vaccination deployment, acrobats dressed as superheroes rappelled down the walls of a hospital. They paused, dressed in capes and bodysuits, to greet patients in a pandemic ward and other children in a paediatric wing through the windows.

In Greece, children who received their first vaccination were awarded stickers and a day off at school.

Hours after authorities revealed the country’s biggest daily death toll of the pandemic: 130 people, Greece gave its first vaccinations to younger children. Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus was one of the first to respond.

The head of Italy’s Superior Health Council, Dr. Franco Locatelli, led the country through the pandemic’s first catastrophic wave.

He urged Italian parents to enroll their children in the child immunization programme, hoping to raise the country’s already high vaccination rate in the face of a fresh outbreak of diseases.