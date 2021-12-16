Germany expels Russian diplomats for a state-sanctioned assassination

Germany announced on Wednesday that two Russian ambassadors would be expelled after a German court found Moscow responsible for the murder of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago.

The state-ordered death, according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, was a ‘severe infringement of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany.’ She said that Russia’s ambassador in Berlin had been summoned to discuss the court’s decision and had been told of the diplomats’ expulsion.

The assassination of Zelimkhan ‘Tornike’ Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen origin, in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019 aroused indignation in Berlin, prompting the German government to dismiss two other Russian diplomats at the time, a move that Russia immediately reciprocated.

According to Associated Press sources, the two diplomats being removed are related to Russian intelligence agencies.