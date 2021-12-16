Greece announces new rules for entering the country

Athens: All passengers coming to Greece must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test to enter the country. The European country revised the entry rules to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The new entry rule will come into effect from December 19.

As per the data provided by the World Health organization (WHO), the Omicron variant has been detected in 77 countries. It was first detected in South Africa three weeks ago .

As per the data released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), around 18.3% of adult population in Greece has received booster doses. 67% has been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 62.8% has received both doses.