Indo-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline may be inaugurated next year, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Dhaka: The Indo-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline is progressing well and may be inaugurated next year, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday at a special briefing on President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Bangladesh. He also said “the friendship pipeline between the two countries is unique and significant that will help us to integrate our energy needs”.

The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Project (IBFPP) worth Rs 346 crore will link Siliguri in West Bengal, India, with Parbatipur in Dinajpur area of Bangladesh. The 130-kilometer pipeline will have a capacity of one million metric tonnes per year. The IBFPP will ship fuel from Numaligarh Refinary Limited to Bangladesh via the Siliguri Marketing Terminal.