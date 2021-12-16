Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs.1 cr compensation to Captain Varun Singh’s kin

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Capt Varun Singh, on Thursday. The lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash Capt Varun Singh passed away on December 15. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government will offer a compensation of Rs 1 crore to family of Group Captain Varun Singh and his last rites will be performed with all state and military honour. Chauhan also added that the government will discuss the naming of an institution after Capt Varun Singh and erecting his statue with the family.