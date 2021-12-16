Malaysia imposes stricter restrictions

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian government imposed stricter restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections. The new curbs were introduced as second case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country.

The government banned all mass gatherings. People attending private New Year and Christmas celebrations must undergo Covid-19 tests. The government also said that residents aged over 60 and adult people who were received Sinovac vaccine must get a booster dose by February to keep their status as ‘fully vaccinated’.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India imposes penalty on PNB, ICICI Bank

Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of foreign travellers from eight countries in southern Africa and included nine countries in the ‘high-risk list’, including Britain, the United States, Australia and India.

All arrivals from these countries must undergo mandatory quarantine. They must also wear a digital tracking device, regardless of their vaccination status. Passengers from Britain will also be required to conduct daily self-tests during quarantine.