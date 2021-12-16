Messi shares pics with Agüero after striker’s retirement, pays tribute to him

Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi sent an emotional tribute to his Argentine colleague Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football, citing a heart ailment as the reason. Aguero had been out of action since October 30, when he had chest problems during Barca’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga. After being rushed to the hospital for examinations, the 33-year-old was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia and was ruled out for three months.

‘Practically a whole career together, Kun … We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the field. With the great joy of lifting America`s Cup so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England’, Messi wrote on Instagram.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Aguero did not return to the field and after an incredible 18-year career, he had decided to put up his boots. He has 379 goals in 663 appearances for Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona. In addition, he had 118 assists.

Also Read: CBSE alerts students about fake news about grace marks in accountancy paper

With Aguero at the helm, Manchester City won five Premier League titles. When he scored the dramatic late-winning goal against QPR in the final game of the 2011-12 season to claim his team’s first Premier League title, he cemented his place in the history of Manchester City.