Metroman E Sreedharan quits active politics

Thiruvananthapuram: Metroman E Sreedharan said that he has quit active politics while addressing the media in Malappuram. ‘Failure has taught me a valuable lesson, but this does not mean that I will abandon politics’, he said. ‘I entered entered politics not as a politician but as a bureaucrat. I am 90 years old now. Going into politics at this age is very dangerous. Initially, I had good hopes. Now I have no desire in politics and will no more be active in politics’, Sreedharan added. In the meantime, Sreedharan also came down heavily on the new Silver Line Project. He said that the project will not benefit the country because of severe errors in the planning.

E Sreedharan was BJP’s star candidate in the recent Kerala assembly elections . He entered politics by explicitly stating his political plans and his readiness to become chief minister. The entry of Sreedharan into the BJP was hailed by national leaders as an achievement for the party.