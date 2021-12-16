Miss Universe arrives in homeland amid cheers of ‘India, India…’

Miss Universe 2021 is a pageant held every two years. Harnaaz Sandhu, the Indian representative in the Miss Universe 70th pageant in 2021 landed in Mumbai. Harnaaz, who arrived in India holding the Indian flag, received a rousing welcome from admirers. Along with the supporters, she was heard yelling ‘India, India…’

Harnaaz Sandhu came looking stunning in a red sparkly silhouette dress. She was crowned after defeating 79 other contestants in the pageant. At the 70th edition of the tournament, held in Israel’s Eilat, Harnaaz dedicated her victory to India. She became the third Indian to win Miss Universe, following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, and brought the crown back to India after a 21-year gap.

#WATCH Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu arrives in Mumbai after winning the pageant pic.twitter.com/H1Eh0A1mtY — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Sandhu began her pageant career when she was 17 years old, and she had already been named Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019. She has also debuted in Punjabi films such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.