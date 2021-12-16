Police withdraw terror-link-remark against Youth Congress activists in Mofia case

The Kerala Police on Thursday withdrew the allegations of terror link against three Youth Congress workers in connection with a rally in Aluva following the suicide of law student Mofia Parvin.

The court received the revised report, which said that the police had made an error in compiling the report. Two police officers were suspended on Sunday as a result of their unjustified remarks in the case.

The two officers claimed in the custody application that the three Youth Congress workers who demonstrated outside the Aluva police station — Al Ameen Ashraf, M A K Najeeb, and Anas Pallikkuzhi — had ties with terror groups.

The case was filed for the destruction of public property during the protest.

The Congress party staged a three-day protest at the police station, accusing Aluva Station House Officer CL Sudheer of inciting Mofia and leading her to take such drastic measures.