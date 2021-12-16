Puducherry extends Covid-19 lockdown till January 2

Puducherry: Puducherry government extended the Covid-19 lockdown till January 2, 2022. The state executive committee (SEC) of the Disaster Management Committee announced this decision after considering the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to the guidelines issued, the night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The night curfew will be relaxed on December 30, 31 and on January 1 in view of New Year celebrations. The curfew would be enforced on these days from 2 am to 5 am. It has also been relaxed completely on December 24 and Dec 25. The ban on social gatherings has been relaxed on December 24, December 30 and 31 and on January 1.

Restaurants, hotels, bars, liquor shops and hospitality sector establishments will be allowed to operate normally. Places of worship are permitted to remain open to public till 10 pm. Churches can remain open to public for prayers after 10 pm on the eve of Christmas (December 24) and on Christmas day .

The government also allowed cinemas theatres and multiplexes to operate in 100% capacity. Shooting of films or TV serials is allowed with a maximum of 100 people.

Puducherry reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death. The overall infection tally is at 1,29,285 and death toll reached at 1,879.