Qatar National Day: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pardons prisoners

Doha: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar issued an order today pardoning a number of prisoners. The order was issued to mark the National Day of Qatar.

Qatar will celebrate its National Day on December 18. The National Day or Founder’s Day is celebrated to mark the Qatar’s unification in 1878. Earlier the Amiri Diwan announced December 19, 2021 as a public holiday in the country.