Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ to release in September 2022

The much-anticipated big-budget fantasy adventure epic ‘Brahmastra,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has finally been given a release date. On September 9, 2022, the first instalment of the trilogy will be released in theatres.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Shiva, a man with magical abilities. Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni also star in the film which is produced by Karan Johar and slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the film’s release date on Twitter. ‘BRAHMASTRA’: 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS… While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022… The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada… In #3D’, read the tweet.

In October 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy. The film was originally scheduled to be released in August 2019 but was then pushed back to ‘Summer 2020’. The filmmakers later agreed to release it in December 2020, however, the shoot was delayed owing to the pandemic, and the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely.