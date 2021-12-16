Release date of ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson announced

Mumbai: The release date of multi-lingual film ‘Liger’ was announced. The film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson will hit cinema theaters on August 25, 2022.

‘Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December’, wrote Karan Johar on Instagram.

The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.’Liger’ will be released in m Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. ‘Liger’ also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.