Schools in Chicago take on a health cue.. Covid test kits for kids!

About 150,000 take-home Covid-19 test kits will be distributed by the Chicago Public Schools to 309 schools in communities that were severely affected by the pandemic on Friday.

‘We’re in the midst of a horrible post-Thanksgiving COVID surge in Chicago, with an average of 929 daily cases.’ Dr. Kenneth Fox, CPS’ chief health officer, warned at Wednesday’s Chicago Board of Education meeting. ‘As the city goes, so goes CPS. When cases increase in the city, they increase at CPS as well,’ Fox added.

Last week, the district reported the most COVID-19 cases in a single week: 764 children and 246 adults. On Monday, the district reported the highest daily case count: 223 students and 59 adults. According to the Chicago Tribune, CPS was recording around 300 to 400 overall cases every week last month.