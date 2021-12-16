Shah to lay foundation of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Pune on Dec 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the statue of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji at the headquarters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday. He will also unveil a bust of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the newly-constructed civic building entrance.

On November 26, Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the PMC building, however, his visit was postponed. The BJP local branch is portraying Amit Shah’s visit as a bid to build party worker morale ahead of the PMC polls next year. The BJP, which won the PMC elections for the first time in 2017, is up against a difficult battle from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, as it attempts to maintain control.

‘The Maratha king and Ambedkar are inspirations for all. Their statues in the main building premises would inspire many visiting the civic headquarters’, said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Later on Sunday, Shah is expected to address party workers at Ganesh Krida Manch. According to city BJP chairman Jagdish Mulik, this will be Shah’s first visit to the city since becoming Union Home Minister.

In the upcoming elections, the MVA, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, would face a hard battle from the city unit of the BJP. The general body of the PMC’s five-year mandate ends on February 15, exactly three months from now.