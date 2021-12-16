Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chhichhore’ to release on 11,000 screens in China

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Sushant Singh Rajput, will be released in China on January 7, 2022. Several Indian films have done well in the neighbouring countries, grossing hundreds of crores. Dangal (2016), directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, has grossed over Rs 1000 crores in China.

Following Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari directed Chhichhore (2019), the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s second-to-last film and last theatrical release. The film crossed a gross of Rs. 153.09 crore at the domestic box office. The film will now be shown in over 100 Chinese cities on 11,000 screens.

After the pandemic, Chhichhore will be the first Indian film to be distributed in China. Ittefaq (2017), starring Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha, was the most recent Hindi film to be released in the neighbouring country on October 25, 2019.

Also Read: Messi shares pics with Agüero after striker’s retirement, pays tribute to him

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla also acted in Chhichhore. The film is about a middle-aged divorcee who reconnects with his college pals and ex-wife when his kid attempts suicide after failing in exams.