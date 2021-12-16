UP govt announces hike in monthly allowances of Panchayat members

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a raise in the monthly honorarium of village pradhans, kshetra panchayat chairpersons, and Zila panchayat heads, as well as members at all three levels, ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

During a village panchayat conference held to honour 356 village panchayats for their outstanding performance, he made this announcement to a large crowd of panchayat representatives. ‘Now, we have decided to increase the monthly honorarium of village pradhans from the current Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, of kshetra panchayat chiefs from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 and of Zila panchayat chairpersons from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500’, the CM announced amid clapping and slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will establish a village panchayat fund to offer ex-gratia to relatives of panchayat representatives who died while in office.

‘If any of the village pradhans, kshetra panchayat chiefs, Zila panchayat members die in harness, his/her family members/dependents will get an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh from the village panchayat fund that will be set up soon’, the CM said, adding, ‘Similarly, family members of Zila panchayat members, kshetra panchayat members and village panchayat members will get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively’.

He went on to say that the government was planning to implement a new system in which local pradhans may use their digital signatures to approve payments for labour and material costs under the MGNRES.

The CM’s statements, which came only a month before the state’s assembly elections are being interpreted as an attempt to win pradhans and panchayat representatives, who have significant sway over local votes.

There are 58, 189 village panchayats and as many pradhans in Uttar Pradesh, with over 7 million village panchayat members, 826 kshetra panchayat chiefs and over 76,000 kshetra panchayat members, 75 Zila panchayat chairpersons, and over 3,000 Zila panchayat members.