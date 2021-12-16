US faces double surge in Covid cases as Omicron advances

The new omicron Covid-19 mutant sweeping the globe could unleash yet another wave of chaos, putting medical workers under even more strain as they deal with a surge in delta cases and upsetting holiday preparations for the second year in a row in the United States.

The White House claimed on Wednesday that a lockdown was unnecessary because immunizations were widely available and appeared to protect against the virus’s worst effects.

Even though omicron is milder overall than delta, it might disable some of the existing lifesaving measures, putting immune-compromised and elderly people in particular at risk as it launches a swift assault on the US.

‘Our delta surge is still going strong, and it’s getting stronger.’ Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who analyses variants for a Harvard Medical School-led research team, said. ‘On top of that, we’re going to add an omicron surge,’ he added.