17 including India’s Manasa Varanasi tested Covid positive; Miss World 2021 postponed

New Delhi: Miss World 2021 finale has been announced to be temporarily postponed after 17 contestants and staff members tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday. The announcement was made just hours before the event was scheduled to start, and the contestants are currently in isolation in Puerto Rico, where the finale was scheduled to take place. Among those infected is Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Miss India World 2020, Indian contestant at the international beauty pageant.

‘Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale’, an official statement read. The broadcast of the finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days. Miss World Organisation said that the decision to postpone the pagaent had been taken after a meeting with virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the event.

‘The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries’, the statement added.

The Miss India Organisation also expressed their blues. ‘We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost importance to us’, they penned on their official Instagram page. ‘We can’t wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier’, it added.