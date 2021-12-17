India’s Covovax vaccine gets WHO emergency approval

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved, India’s Covovax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India has announced this. He said that the vaccine is showing excellent safety and efficacy against Covid 19.

Covovoax is produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) under license from the US-based Novavax. The Drugs Controller General of India had granted SII permission to manufacture and stock Covovax on May 17. The vaccine will now be distributed as part of global vaccine-sharing system. Covovax requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

Covovax is the third India-related jab to be approved by the WHO. Earlier WHO approved Covishield and Covaxin. The former is the Indian variant of Britain’s AstraZeneca jab and is also manufactured by the Serum Institute. The latter is India’s first indigenous anti-Covid vaccine and has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, located in Hyderabad.