93,045 new Covid cases confirmed in UK; 111 deaths

Record increase in the number of covid cases per day for the third day in a row in the UK amid fears of a new variant of the Corona virus, the omicron. As many as 93,045 new Covid cases were reported on Friday. 111 more deaths were confirmed. This brings the total death toll to 147,000.

Omicron is aggravating the situation in the country. Before the end of this year, Britain had launched the booster dose vaccine to as many people as possible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the goal is to speed up vaccination in Europe and avoid the harmful effects of omicron. Boris Johnson is under pressure to announce more Kovid restrictions.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said nightclubs across the country will close after December 26 and social gaps in shops and workplaces will resume. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that Omicron is beginning to affect them.