Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply after seven days

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined in Kerala sharply. Gold price is slipping down after a week in the state. Gold price declined below Rs 73,000 mark. Gold is priced at Rs 72,120, down by Rs 920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 9020, lower by Rs 115.

In the last four days, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram. Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In the other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 97,000/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,917/10 gm. Silver prices today are at Rs 96,110/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened lower by 0.15% or Rs 148 at Rs 96,020/10 gram. Silver July futures contracts also opened lower by Rs 376 or 0.39% at Rs 96,136/kg. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 96,168 per 10 grams while silver July futures contract settled at Rs 96,512 per kilogram.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,309.39 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,314.20. Spot gold fell nearly 2% in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39. Price of spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3% to $973.04.