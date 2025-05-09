X blocks 8,000 accounts in India

New Delhi: Leading micro-blogging website, X announced that it has begun blocking 8,000 accounts in India. The social media platform announced this decision following executive orders from the government. In a statement shared on X’s Global Government Affairs account, the platform revealed that it was compelled by the Indian government to take this action, which comes with potential penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment for the company’s local staff.

The orders require the blocking of accounts belonging to international news organisations and high-profile X users.

Earlier also the Indian government had banned over a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels, including several news outlets, citing them of spreading “provocative” content, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Access to the Instagram account of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been restricted in India.